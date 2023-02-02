What to know about the Two Rivers fire service area

To the editor: Things I would like people to know or think about. Why is the borough so unwilling to let the property owners of Two Rivers have a fair and honest vote for a fire service area? Before the last vote in November, the borough sent notice cards out in September. Then, an article on the front page of the FDNM had the wrong date in it. A lot of people showed up on the wrong day.
For over a year we were led to believe that Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department was going to work on a subscription-only basis, but then they got the borough involved. There are less than 1,000 property owners in the proposed fire service area. We are finding that a great number of these homes have a value of $100,000 or less. We are also finding that a very large number of owners are over 65 years old or are disabled vets. Those two groups have exemptions of $200,000. With those two numbers, our tax base is very small. The tax burden falls on the younger people in the proposed area.