What is the reason for vetoing education funding?

To the editor: Since learning about Gov. Dunleavy’s veto of funding for Alaska’s public education system, I have been waiting to hear his explanation for the cuts.
Other than his rather curious statement and nonexplanation when the actions were announced, we have heard nothing. I am appalled that for reasons that are apparently known only to him, the governor has responded to calls by the people and the Legislature to address the decade-or-so decline in state support for education by vetoing all or significant portions of the increases passed by the Legislature. The modest increases in the budget passed by the Legislature to both K-12 and the University of Alaska included largely stopgap measures which addressed pressing needs and provided some sense of optimism to our students and dedicated public education employees.