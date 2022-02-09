 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor

What is Joe Biden thinking?

To the editor: Joe Biden is a stupid, broken down, old man who is totally braindead.

He mobilizes 8,500 men and women in the armed forces to head to Europe and who knows what he's thinking, or better yet, he doesn't think. Someone does it for him. He's surrounded by ideologues, not rational thinking folks.

We can't even protect our own southern border. Joe refuses to do it while thousands of illegals come here. Joe Biden is the biggest human trafficker in the this country. Illegals are being bused and flown throughout this country and threaten national security and harm to the American people. Nobody knows who they really are.

Biden could care less about the American people. Look what happened in Afghanistan. He deserves to be impeached and sent somewhere where the only worry he has is who is going to change his Depends.

