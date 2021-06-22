What I saw under the midnight sun

To the editor: What did I see? I saw hundreds of people. People young and old, of every skin color, both sexes (and several gender identities). Standing together chatting, greeting each other, walking around, looking at booths, eating food, waiting in line to get some food! Laughing, enjoying the evening, being together.
I saw some people I know and a whole lot of people I don’t know. Peaceful, relaxing, building and reinforcing our sense of community at our unique solstice street fair. Don’t let the world take that away from us.