What I learned from the school board

To the editor: This letter is in response to the Tuesday, Dec. 7, school board meeting.
Dear School Board,
Thank you for the enlightening meeting last night. I definitely came away with a better understanding of how the world really works. I appreciate it. As I look to you for leadership, I’m guessing you would like me to pass these lessons on to my students as well.
First: If I don’t like a rule, don’t follow it. Clearly we don’t enforce rules and expectations in the “real world.” Why should we do it in school? Don’t like it ... just don’t do it. That will be our new mantra.
Second: Tantrums work. If I cry, whine and pout I can get my way. It takes too much effort to counter this poor behavior so eventually people give up. I love this. this will add a new element of excitement to my day.
Third: Bullies win. If I’m loud and aggressive I can do whatever I want. Your kid has a cookie that Jimmy wants? Go for it, Jimmy! May the most aggressive prevail. How fun. It’s a little like “The Hunger Games.”
Thank you again for helping me grow as an educator. I can’t believe that after 21 years, I’m just now learning these lessons. That said, I would like to ask for one small favor. Truthfully, I’m having a difficult time wrapping my brain around these new lessons. If you don’t mind, I’m going to wait until after I finish our holiday concert to start implementing your advice. It’s difficult to sing with kids about peace, love, and being our best selves while instilling your lessons ...
Please don’t worry. I’m reasonable enough to recognize poor examples when I see them. If these lessons for children gave you pause, you need to recognize your failings in this situation. I will always do my best for our kids. I wish our board would do the same.
Melanie Bieniek,
Fairbanks