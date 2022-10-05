 Skip to main content
What good are automatic weapons

To the editor: I served in the Air Force as a security policeman during Vietnam. I saw firsthand what an automatic weapon can do to a human’s body. I told myself at that time I would never own an automatic weapon. If you’ve ever seen what one of those weapons can do you know what I mean.

For those of you who do own one, I ask why?

