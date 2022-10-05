What good are automatic weapons

To the editor: I served in the Air Force as a security policeman during Vietnam. I saw firsthand what an automatic weapon can do to a human’s body. I told myself at that time I would never own an automatic weapon. If you’ve ever seen what one of those weapons can do you know what I mean.
For those of you who do own one, I ask why?
People say they own them because they’re fun to shoot. Go to one of the areas where there have been school shootings and look into the eyes of a parent of a child that died or was seriously injured and tell them you own one because they are fun to shoot. See what kind of reaction you get.
People say the government needs better background checks. The government can do all the background checks they want but you and I both know that with all the people applying for automatic weapons there will always be one or two that slips through the cracks. What good are these automatic weapons for outside of killing innocent people, especially children. I heard one man say to protect his home and family. I guess an ordinary shotgun or revolver isn’t good enough for him.
If you have that kind of money to spend why not donate it to some organization that can use it, like the Food Bank or Salvation Army.