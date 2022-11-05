 Skip to main content
What does Republican mean to you?

To the Editor: Republicans have taken pride in being the party of values. One of these values is the family. Yet, in 2018, Republican President Trump enacted a policy of separating families at the border. Some of these parents are still looking for their children today. Fortunately, Sen. Murkowski publicly called on the president to end this tragic policy.

Another value Republicans like to promote is being tough on crime. Yet, after losing the 2020 election, and President Trump refused to transfer power peacefully, the Republican-controlled Senate chose to not hold him accountable and refused to impeach him. Sen. Murkowski, however, demonstrated immense courage and wisdom — at great political and personal risk — and voted to hold him accountable.

