To the Editor: Republicans have taken pride in being the party of values. One of these values is the family. Yet, in 2018, Republican President Trump enacted a policy of separating families at the border. Some of these parents are still looking for their children today. Fortunately, Sen. Murkowski publicly called on the president to end this tragic policy.
Another value Republicans like to promote is being tough on crime. Yet, after losing the 2020 election, and President Trump refused to transfer power peacefully, the Republican-controlled Senate chose to not hold him accountable and refused to impeach him. Sen. Murkowski, however, demonstrated immense courage and wisdom — at great political and personal risk — and voted to hold him accountable.
A third value Republicans like to claim is how they are better at helping the economy. Yet when Republicans held the presidency, Senate and House from 2016-18, they couldn’t get an infrastructure bill passed to invest in the future of the country. An infrastructure bill was finally passed after the Democrats came to power in 2020, but only after a few Republican senators crossed the aisle to help forge legislation that would succeed. Thankfully, Sen. Murkowski was instrumental in this process (and she was directly responsible for bringing in many needed dollars to our developing state).
Finally, Republicans love to preach how important freedom is to them. Yet, their party opportunistically installed deeply conservative judges to the Supreme Court that then quickly proceeded to take back the protections of freedom for a woman to have the right to control her own body (and to plan her family). The court imposed their own religious beliefs onto all citizens. Sen. Murkowski believes in a woman’s freedom to choose.
What does Republican mean to you?