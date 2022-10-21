 Skip to main content
What did Mike accomplish?

To the editor: Mike sent me a flyer bragging about how his dividend is bigger than other governors. Actually, the Legislature did it but that’s the subject for another letter.

Mike did provide Fairbanks a week’s unpaid vacation last year when he didn’t bother to plow the roads after the Christmas ice storm. A lot of the roads never got plowed and finally melted in the spring. The damage to our vehicles caused by having to carry on was way more than Mikey’s big PFD. Being productive residents, we now have to give over about a third of our checks to the IRS. We’d have been better off with plowed roads.

