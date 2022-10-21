What did Mike accomplish?

To the editor: Mike sent me a flyer bragging about how his dividend is bigger than other governors. Actually, the Legislature did it but that’s the subject for another letter.
Mike did provide Fairbanks a week’s unpaid vacation last year when he didn’t bother to plow the roads after the Christmas ice storm. A lot of the roads never got plowed and finally melted in the spring. The damage to our vehicles caused by having to carry on was way more than Mikey’s big PFD. Being productive residents, we now have to give over about a third of our checks to the IRS. We’d have been better off with plowed roads.
Mike the governor never paid much attention to the “govern” part of his job and focused more on the “or” part. The “or” part meant appointing incompetents who lost more lawsuits than the former president. He also used our money to pay the moving costs of a grifter who got right to work shuffling no bid contracts to her friends until she quit. She has since taken up bearing false witness against her opponent in an attempt to get elected to the US Senate.
But back to Mikey. What did he accomplish? He gutted the university and all but shut down Alaska Marine Highway System. His focus on education helped the 49th State become the 49th worst in pre-K through 12-grade education. But his crowning achievement? Alaska is No. 11 in sexual assault and the murder of women.
Fellow Alaskans: We can do better. Do not rank Mike Dunleavy. His first term was only kept afloat by federal pandemic dollars. If he’s reelected, the federal infrastructure dollars will line his friend’s pockets, not help Alaskans. Let’s wish Mike a nice retirement ... somewhere else.