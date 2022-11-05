 Skip to main content
What about two PFDs?

To the editor: We should not put the PFD into the constitution. This would transform a true and honest dividend (based on surplus), into an income-transfer public assistance payment.

It would also become a huge flashing neon sign to the Lower 48 states, and attract hordes, including drug abusers, seeking to suck up government funds.

