What about two PFDs?

To the editor: We should not put the PFD into the constitution. This would transform a true and honest dividend (based on surplus), into an income-transfer public assistance payment.
It would also become a huge flashing neon sign to the Lower 48 states, and attract hordes, including drug abusers, seeking to suck up government funds.
However, I also think that we need two PFDs per year.
1. The original statutory 1980 style PFD, which ultimately would give more cash to long-term Alaska residents who have contributed and endured multiple Alaska winters.
2. As well as the current 1982 style PFD which gives just as much free cash to new arrivals to the state, and all their kids.
The original 1980 PFD program that former Gov. Jay Hammond signed into law on April 15, 1980, was to give out a check based on length of residency ($50 for every year). So, a 20-year resident would get a $1,000 check, and a one-year resident would get a $50 check. The Zobels, a newly arrived couple who were both lawyers, filed a lawsuit, because they wanted the same amount of cash.
Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the 1980 plan violated the “equal protection clause” of the 14th Amendment. So, the state Legislature came up with the 1982 PFD plan.
On my website www.pfdbudget.com I propose a supplemental 1980 style PFD, called the “Hammond Bond” that would not be struck down by the courts, because it is not retroactive, like the original 1980 PFD. Then we could get two PFDs.
Jay Hammond, “the father of the PFD,” said the following: “5. By issuing shares of dividend earning stock annually and allowing Alaskans to accumulate them over time, I hoped to eliminate the magnetic attraction for others from elsewhere who might otherwise be inclined to flock to Alaska in order to receive dividends. Few would do so for the mere $50 dividend per share we initially set arbitrarily, but many might if everyone received a few thousand.”
The above quote is from Hammond’s book “Diapering the Devil” p.17.