What about monoclonal antibody treatments?

To the editor: Today, another “record Covid hospitalizations” headline in the paper raised your anxiety levels yet again. Learning about the 800 new infections in a single day didn’t help you calm down. Never mind that those high case numbers never translate into hundreds of hospitalizations.
FMH is currently treating 13 people for Covid as of Sept.2, according to the paper. The talk continues to be about how the non-vaccinated are falling ill and how “breakthrough infections” are increasing. Even the vaccinated are getting sick they say. I seem to recall that even with a flu shot, you could get still get sick but not seriously. So please get your Covid shots. I always get my flu shot and I have taken the Moderna shots.
But if I get sick with Covid, I can also get treated with monoclonal antibodies. It seems there hasn’t been any mention whatsoever in this paper of monoclonal antibody treatments and where to get them in Fairbanks. Thirteen people in the hospital could have taken this treatment within the first 10 days after testing positive for Covid and possibly avoided hospitalization. After a search, the only article I saw mentioning the treatment was from 2020 when Trump received it after testing positive. The treatment is for patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing who are 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds), and who are at high risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 and/or hospitalization. If only the Daily News-Miner would do a comprehensive article into it’s benefits.