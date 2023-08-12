 Skip to main content
What a school board does and doesn't do

To the editor: In the past two weeks I have seen two people incorrectly state the duty of a school board member. One, a candidate for the school board, and the other in a letter to the editor supporting a school board candidate. I would like to correct the mistake made by these people.

A school board is the modern day version of the “little red school house” of years ago. Long ago, groups of people banded together (now, our borough); pooled their money (now, our taxes); built a school house and hired a teacher (now, our school district.) Once the group and their money got large enough, school board members were elected to run the education of the group’s children.

