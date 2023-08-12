What a school board does and doesn't do

To the editor: In the past two weeks I have seen two people incorrectly state the duty of a school board member. One, a candidate for the school board, and the other in a letter to the editor supporting a school board candidate. I would like to correct the mistake made by these people.
A school board is the modern day version of the “little red school house” of years ago. Long ago, groups of people banded together (now, our borough); pooled their money (now, our taxes); built a school house and hired a teacher (now, our school district.) Once the group and their money got large enough, school board members were elected to run the education of the group’s children.
Today the school board is responsible to, and only to, the taxpayers. The school board is the representative body of the taxpayers to make the decisions needed to educate the groups children. The two people mentioned in my first paragraph think the school board represents and “protects” the teachers and students. That is incorrect. There may have been a time when school boards also represented teachers, but long ago teachers unionized and they are now represented by their union. In no way does the school board represent students. Students are represented by their parents who are required by AS 14.30.010 to send their children to school or provide other educational opportunities. I will agree that the board has a responsibility to protect, or in other words, provide a safe place for students and teachers to get the education.
As the writer of this past Sunday’s letter to the editor stated, I too will be voting for April Smith. I will be sure though to discuss school board responsibilities with Ms. Smith before the election.