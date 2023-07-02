What a newspaper offers

 Skip to main content
To the editor: As an avid reader of local, national and international news for 55-plus years, I’ve seen a lot, and I think most newspapers I’ve encountered have been worthy of praise and and criticism. That’s how it’s supposed to be.

Over the past 4-5 years, I found myself very critical of the News-Miner, but I find more to praise lately, and I suspect much of this is due to the influence of their new editor, Hank Nuwer. I think Gwen Holdmann’s recent Sunday writings on Alaska energy epitomize the good and the public service that a newspaper should strive for. These are apolitical pieces with pragmatism as a central tenet, educating Alaskans on future energy possibilities.

