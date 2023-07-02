What a newspaper offers

To the editor: As an avid reader of local, national and international news for 55-plus years, I’ve seen a lot, and I think most newspapers I’ve encountered have been worthy of praise and and criticism. That’s how it’s supposed to be.
Over the past 4-5 years, I found myself very critical of the News-Miner, but I find more to praise lately, and I suspect much of this is due to the influence of their new editor, Hank Nuwer. I think Gwen Holdmann’s recent Sunday writings on Alaska energy epitomize the good and the public service that a newspaper should strive for. These are apolitical pieces with pragmatism as a central tenet, educating Alaskans on future energy possibilities.
There are others, of course, and the Sunday newspaper is full of these. I still give David James a hard time for his excellent Alaska-themed book reviews which, far too often, result in me going to Amazon for yet another book I don’t have time for.
And, the reporters seem to have it together now. It doesn’t seem as political as it once did.
One other thing — the use of external stories, particularly from Alaska-based reporters and bloggers is admirable, and feeds the reader with needed diversity.
Thanks, News-Miner. A year ago I was reading the first paragraph of a couple of stories, then chucking the paper in the trash before my BP went up. Now, I’m reading again.
I would love to see you bring back Scott McCrea from the old days. Perhaps (we) are too old for the kind of humor he presented 30 years ago, but he was a good writer, and it seems he could offer much from his Alaska tourism perspective. There seems to be a lot of Alaska talent, and it appears that the News-Miner is tapping it for the benefit of the community. Ain’t that what newspapers are supposed to do?