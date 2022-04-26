 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Valley EMS program cut is shortsighted and misguided

  • Comments

To the editor: According to the article appearing in the Sunday, April 24, edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, the decision to cancel West Valley High School’s EMS program is based on numbers. I believe the officials responsible (or perhaps irresponsible) for this decision are looking at the wrong numbers.

Fifteen students enrolled in the Emergency Trauma Technician (ETT) program and seven in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-I) program represents 22 young men and women who, upon their 18th birthday, are eligible for state certification and thus employable in essential occupations in which their primary duty is to ease human suffering and save human lives.

The value that we place on human life is reflected in the budgets of agencies and departments tasked with protecting human lives. Within the Fairbanks North Star Borough that price is the budget dedicated to the Emergency Management Department.

At West Valley High School the price of human life is reflected in the budget of their EMS program. Rather than looking at the number of students enrolled in the West Valley EMS program, school officials should be looking at the numbers of lives that may be profoundly impacted by their specialized skills and their devotion to community service. I believe the value of those lives far exceeds the cost of maintaining the program and if they truly believe that human life has value the officials responsible for this decision will not only fully fund the program but will also strive to recruit more students into the program.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.