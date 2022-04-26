West Valley EMS program cut is shortsighted and misguided

To the editor: According to the article appearing in the Sunday, April 24, edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, the decision to cancel West Valley High School’s EMS program is based on numbers. I believe the officials responsible (or perhaps irresponsible) for this decision are looking at the wrong numbers.
Fifteen students enrolled in the Emergency Trauma Technician (ETT) program and seven in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-I) program represents 22 young men and women who, upon their 18th birthday, are eligible for state certification and thus employable in essential occupations in which their primary duty is to ease human suffering and save human lives.
The value that we place on human life is reflected in the budgets of agencies and departments tasked with protecting human lives. Within the Fairbanks North Star Borough that price is the budget dedicated to the Emergency Management Department.
At West Valley High School the price of human life is reflected in the budget of their EMS program. Rather than looking at the number of students enrolled in the West Valley EMS program, school officials should be looking at the numbers of lives that may be profoundly impacted by their specialized skills and their devotion to community service. I believe the value of those lives far exceeds the cost of maintaining the program and if they truly believe that human life has value the officials responsible for this decision will not only fully fund the program but will also strive to recruit more students into the program.