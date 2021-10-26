Offers go here

West Susitna Road Project could be another AIDEA boondoggle

To the editor: The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority’s (AIDEA) board is expected to pass a resolution at their Wednesday board meeting accepting $8.5 million from the general operating fund — in addition to AIDEA’s current uncommitted fund balance of just under $400 million — for pre-development studies for the West Susitna Road Project. The project proposes the construction of a 108-mile long road to an unproven mineral field with claims by an Australian Mining Company.

With West Susitna Road cost estimates at $2-4 million per mile, there is no reason to spend $8.5 million on what will certainly be another failed investment, especially when these general funds are greatly needed throughout the state.

The Susitna River Watershed is a rich, biologically diverse area and is heavily relied on for subsistence, personal use harvests, and hunting and fishing tourism. A new road through this vibrant area could come with a slew of new hunting and ATV use regulations. The area is home to some of the most critical chinook and sockeye salmon habitat in Interior Alaska, the Susitna Flats State Game Refuge, state designated recreational rivers, and traditional territory of the Ahtna and Dena’ina people who continue to use the area today. Before this valuable area is turned into an industrial thoroughfare, with a high flow of travel projected for mining trucks, Alaskans should have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of this area.

Looking at AIDEA’s record, its lack of independent cost-benefit analysis for projects, and the clear mistrust from the public, AIDEA is turning out to be a bad investment for Alaska. AIDEA is operating under the assumption they can allocate state funds for bad Alaska projects to benefit foreign entities and then convince Alaskans we need to spend more money to make them viable.

AIDEA’s poorly guided project investments are costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars, and their track record now mainly consists of failed and costly projects. Let’s invest in Alaskans and not add another boondoggle to AIDEA’s already impressive list of mismanagement.

