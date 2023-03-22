 Skip to main content
We're in the lurch when it comes to food security

To the editor: If you are a property owner with a large fertile garden, a good root cellar, a couple of freezers and a couple refrigerators, then food security means keeping all those things productive and full.

If, on the other hand, you are among the 90-plus percent of people who fall into other categories, then your food security is the grocery store. A grocery store used to be a place where groceries were “stored” and presented for sale. When I worked in the grocery business (45 years ago) each grocery store in town had a substantial amount of storage to make sure their shelves were well stocked. We also had two or three warehouses in town where perishable items such as frozen foods, breads and dairy products were stored and distributed as needed. Retailers knew that due to our remote location storage was critical, not only to have full shelves but to be good neighbors and have backup when there were delivery problems.

