We're in the lurch when it comes to food security

To the editor: If you are a property owner with a large fertile garden, a good root cellar, a couple of freezers and a couple refrigerators, then food security means keeping all those things productive and full.
If, on the other hand, you are among the 90-plus percent of people who fall into other categories, then your food security is the grocery store. A grocery store used to be a place where groceries were “stored” and presented for sale. When I worked in the grocery business (45 years ago) each grocery store in town had a substantial amount of storage to make sure their shelves were well stocked. We also had two or three warehouses in town where perishable items such as frozen foods, breads and dairy products were stored and distributed as needed. Retailers knew that due to our remote location storage was critical, not only to have full shelves but to be good neighbors and have backup when there were delivery problems.
Today we have no warehouses, and the truck-to-shelf system that works so efficiently in the Lower 48 leaves us totally unprepared for any disruption of supply. The retail stores have moved all their storage to retail space and what is on the shelf is all there is. We also have no locally owned retail grocery stores so the management decisions are all made by managers in the Lower 48. The truck-to-shelf system that works for them leaves us in the lurch because we don’t have multiple warehouses for backup if our supply breaks down.
We have the tools (taxes) to encourage our retail suppliers to store more products here at the end of the road and thus be better neighbors, but, sadly we lack the political will. Instead all we hear, in regards to food security, is more gardens, more root cellars and more local production. That ignores the needs of the 90-plus percent of people over the needs of the oligarchs who own the major store chains.
And have you been to the “store” lately? Thirty percent of the shelves are empty. Selection is reduced to one or two brands. Our grocery stores are not being good neighbors, and they aren’t even being good “stores.”