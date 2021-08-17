We are responsible in keeping our kids safe
To the editor: When Hunter Elementary School sustained structural damage this spring due to snow load, students, faculty and staff were immediately evacuated. There was a danger of possible roof collapse, and we were all concerned for their safety.
We all agreed that nobody should be in a building where people could be harmed. When we know there is danger, we work together to make it safer. It is our duty to keep kids safe in our public school system.
Why then, when we have a pandemic in full force in our community ‚ with a danger of severe sickness or death — do we not rush to do everything we can to protect our kids?
Our kids will be inside borough buildings for eight hours a day for their rightful opportunity to receive a public education.
There will be days when someone with Covid comes to school — sometimes with no symptoms at all. They may not even know they have it. However, they could then spread it to others who might become gravely ill or even face death.
If people are not wearing masks, it has been shown by the CDC that the potential for spreading Covid-19 is much higher.
Why is the school board ignoring the cracks here? The structural damage? How is our situation now any less dire than when Hunter elementary was deemed unsafe?
I understand that members of the school board may not personally agree with a mask mandate. That is their personal right. However, they have been elected to the school board to look out not for their personal beliefs, but the safety and wellbeing of our kids while they are attending school in our public school system.
To the school board: you need to think about what is at stake here. Wearing a mask is not going to make Covid-19 go away, but wearing a mask will help keep our kids safer while they are in the borough buildings.
Thank you for doing everything you can to keep our kids safe. Wearing masks is easy. It keeps kids safer. Please instate a mask mandate now.
Katie Straub
Fairbanks