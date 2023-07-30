We are not alone ... maybe?

To the editor: Regarding the latest congressional hearing on UFO/UAP phenomena, from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” — “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairbanks woman arrested on a murder charge Sunday following a high-speed chase
- Denali tourist shop owners charged with selling items falsely labeled as Alaska Native made
- Council awards $8.9M Polaris demo contract to Anchorage firm
- Bodies of state employees greeted by escort in Fairbanks
- Evacuations ordered for McCoy Creek, Lower Salcha River areas
- Troopers identify pilot, state workers involved in North Slope crash
- Lightning strike ignited fires continue to burn across Interior
- Lightning strikes ignite fires across the Interior Monday night
- Flight gear stolen from wildfire fighter's truck downtown
- Fairbanks locals performing well at fishing event
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.