We are all in this election together

To the editor: As I read the official election pamphlet in today’s mail, I paid special attention to each candidates’ statement; their reason for running.

Of the 66 statements, all were written by the candidates but two. Kelly Tshibaka and Chris Bye submitted statements written by a third party. Why can’t they speak for themselves? Who is the third party speaking for them?

