We are all in this election together

To the editor: As I read the official election pamphlet in today’s mail, I paid special attention to each candidates’ statement; their reason for running.
Of the 66 statements, all were written by the candidates but two. Kelly Tshibaka and Chris Bye submitted statements written by a third party. Why can’t they speak for themselves? Who is the third party speaking for them?
It is our responsibility as voters to examine aspects like this. It’s our responsibility to find leaders who have our best interests, our neighborhoods, cities, state and nation, at the heart of everything they do. Good leaders have nothing to hide. They are not “in it to win it” They believe in honesty, transparency, and hard work for the greater good.
Lisa Murkowski is the strongest leader I know. Alaska is her bloodline. She’s service oriented, works hard, and always has. My favorite quote from Lisa: “Let’s see how I can help support you.” That says it all. She’s a can-do senator who strives to find solutions to concerns no matter how difficult or testy they may seem. Her continually successful track record stands strong and speaks volumes to her strength and commitment to Alaska.
Les Gara, Jessica Cook and Mary Pelota are strong leaders who give me true hope of a better tomorrow. They demonstrate inner strengths that will keep them on track, securing our health rights, rebuilding our economy/education system, and breathing new life into our land.
Scott Kawasaki is the real deal. What a communicator! He consistently reaches out to his community, hears what we have to say, and takes action in Juneau, always on our behalf, not his. I have long been a strong supporter of Scott. He always manages to give me new reasons to continue supporting him.
These fine leaders are five must haves on my ballot. They have histories as leaders who listen, hear, and advocate for the people and the land we all call home. Perhaps best of all, they each know when to fight and when to compromise. We really are in this together.