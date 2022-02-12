Waste not, want not

To the editor: It’s a huge economic opportunity to mine our landfills. It is a responsible strategy for investing in our community. Putting people to work healing the planet is how we build a brighter future for us all (bit.ly/3gDNBzy).
When looking at how we invest our limited resources in our unlimited potential, these are the common-sense solutions that produce generational profits.
The transfer sites create huge opportunities to lower the cost of living and improve the quality of life for all of us. This is planning for a sustainable future, and these spaces could even become vertical farm/housing/training centers for individuals in transition.
All it takes is the will of a single individual.