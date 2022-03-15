 Skip to main content
War is profitable, and politicians know it

To the editor: The involvement of the U.S. media regarding past and present wars cannot be ignored. The media’s reporting was a strong influence in the U.S. vote to attack Afghanistan. The only member of Congress to vote against the war was Rep. Barbra Lee (a Democrat) and for that she received death threats.

Now there is a war in Ukraine and the U.S. is becoming deeper involved.

Again, this war is promoted by biased media coverage promoting more supplies of weapons for the fighting. This is a time to de-escalate and look for a truce. Russia believes they are being cornered in by former Soviet bloc members joining NATO with missiles and other military personnel and equipment placed at their borders.

President Bill Clinton pushed the previous Soviet states to join NATO which violated an agreement with Russia. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton under Obama supported a coup in 2011 in Ukraine to remove the elected leader, President Yanukovych, and replace him with anti-Russian leaders. This all added to the flames of war. And President Biden shows no willingness to talk to Putin as President Trump had done.

More information is available at the local volunteer radio station KWRK FM 90.9 that features “Democracy Now,” “Veterans for Peace” and “The Ralph Nader Radio Hour.” Also it is worthwhile to research the organization Code Pink and The Poor Peoples Campaign, which can be found online. PBS television features Laura Flanders, who has informative guests that are rarely seen on the major networks.

There was and is little effort by Washington to avoid the war because the American war industries that finance election campaigns are constantly promoting more money-making wars. We know Biden’s history. He is has done nothing in his 40 years in office to avoid American war involvements, including the devastating war in Iraq and Afghanistan. The tragic thing is the devastation of all these wars and now Ukraine and the innocent people there.

