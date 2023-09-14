 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wants school board members absent any private agenda

To the editor: We need independent, well-respected, willing listeners to represent us on both the school board and Borough Assembly. Both policy-making bodies currently have members who identify with and promote narrow, nationally-led agendas which negatively impact public schools and communities. Several members seem to “rubber stamp” and dare not step off that agenda’s expected path. These board members are focused on altering basic policy, traditional and current curriculum, district programs and resources (text and library books) all to support their narrow, disturbing plan.

Our district’s website headlines say “Excellence & Equity for All.” To support and maintain such a goal we must vote wisely. We must elect independent thinkers with integrity and resolve to protect and strengthen our public schools, thus our community.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.