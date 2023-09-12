Wants DOT to clear around the bushes

To the editor: A quick comment on your statement in your editorial, “Setting a community goal of zero cyclist deaths and injuries”
“Even more concerning, according to experienced cyclists we consulted, is that the Steese Highway between Pedro Monument and the Cleary Summit are areas which are well traveled by cyclists much of the year.”
This section of the Steese is the most dangerous section of the Manh Choh ore haul and the 180 turn at Skoogy Creek is on an 8% grade and the most dangerous corner in the haul route. Other than a short stretch at the bottom of the hill, the entire climb to the Fort Knox Road, three miles, is a no passing zone. There are two pull offs about 400 and 500 feet long. Both of them are on 7% grades.
Fort Knox is installing a truck breakdown yard about a mile past the weigh station at Fox. The trucks will drop a trailer there and will be pulling single trailers up this stretch of the road, as I understand it. This will double the number of trucks going up the hill and through Skoogy. To make it worse, the trucks will bunch up as they gear down and start climbing this 3-mile section. I’m guessing, but there probably won’t be a time when driving this section that you won’t get stuck behind one of them, if not more.
On the up side the mine is looking into an alternate route that would bypass this section. Let’s hope they do it.
Skoogy corner is blind as the view of it is blocked by the trees and brush growing on the inside of it. I’ve asked DOT to clear these trees and brush so you can see around it when you enter it. They refuse.