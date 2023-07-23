Waking up?

To the editor:
I have been around a while. When I was young in the 1950s the word “woke” meant to wake up, as in “I woke up this morning to a sunny day.” At that
time the definition in the Webster’s Dictionary was, and I quote “past participle of wake.”
Now by moving to the present the other definition of “woke” is, and I quote, “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice.” It originated in African American usage and gained more widespread use beginning in 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Ron DeSantis keeps saying “Stop the woke.” So in his platform for president he is saying to stop “being aware of and actively attentive to facts and issues of racial and social justice.” Is that reasonable and something that Americans want to support? I get the magazine Newsmax as a gift from a friend who wants me to understand the platform of the Republican Party and how the present administration is so evil and astray. In the latest issue there is an article titled “Woke backlash gaining steam.” This article is very critical of the companies that have a platform of supporting and being “aware and actively attentive of important facts and issues especially of racial and social justice.” It seems to me that it is past time for companies to be doing just that.
Is it because the term “woke” has been connected with Black Lives Matter and the rights of the thousands of badly abused people now demonstrating their past hidden diversities in our society? And is it also because the term “woke” has been weaponized by the evangelicals and white supremacists trying to beat down those who they have an underlying hatred of? I can’t understand and don’t have a logical answer to why there should be all this hatred that does not demonstrate the America in which I grew up. To save the nation I hope the majority of Americans agree with me.
Don Callahan
Fairbanks
