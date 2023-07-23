 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waking up?

To the editor:

I have been around a while. When I was young in the 1950s the word “woke” meant to wake up, as in “I woke up this morning to a sunny day.” At that

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.