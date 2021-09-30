Voting for truth
To the editor: “If it is new, it is not true” — Dr. Steven Lawson
How grateful I am for truth. It need not defend itself; it always wins. It is not shaken; it is a firm foundation. Trend, fashion, vocabulary, technology, science, ideas, nor emotion ever destabilize truth. Without it, we perish.
As a middle/high school educator and mother of six, I am honored to live in a country which historically stands for truth, a country which bases its foundations of truth on a creator who endows each individual with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Because of truth, America remains a beacon of freedom around our world: freedom of opportunity, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom from tyranny. This, too, is truth.
The family unit, a fundamental building block of any society, consists of one man (father), one woman (mother) and children. This is not new. This is truth. Redefining it, assigning new roles to it or manipulating its function does not change the foundation of truth: When a family unit as described crumbles, society crumbles accordingly. This is truth.
This election season is a fight for truth. It is a fight for freedom. It is a fight for families. It is a fight to institute leaders among us who are committed to secure truth that never changes: truth of family, truth of life, and truth of freedom. When any governing body becomes destructive of these ends or attempts to redefine/reorganize/re-establish truth, it is our right and duty to throw off such governance and elect leaders who unashamedly support Truth.
This Oct. 5, I will be voting for truth. Won’t you join me?
Fairbanks Borough Mayor: Bryce Ward
Assembly Seat A: Kevin McKinley
Assembly Seat F: Patricia Silva
Assembly Seat G: Lance Roberts
School Board Seat A: Andrew Graham
School Board Seat B: Jeffrey Rentzel