Voting for judges

Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.