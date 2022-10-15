 Skip to main content
Voting for judges

To the editor: The other day I had the opportunity to learn how judges are evaluated for retention. I knew the Alaska Constitution required a vote of the people for sitting judges, but I didn’t know anything about judges.

State law requires the Alaska Judicial Council to evaluate each judge for retention and to give voters information about judges’ performance. Our Alaska Judicial Council is a model for 25 other states because of its transparency, engagement and fairness.

