Voting for Brett and Barbara

To the editor: Early voting has begun at Shopper’s Forum, and I am asking you to vote with me for Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund.

Barbara Haney has lived here for over 30 years. She is a member of the Fairbanks and North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce and the North Pole Grange. Barbara has a long history of working on both borough and state issues. On the borough level, she has fought for the borough tax cap, educational freedom, private property rights, and parent rights. She fought against the continuation of mask and vaccine mandates. At the state level, she has advocated for the PFD, worked on the veteran’s cemetery and better access to broadband. She continues to work on issues important to you.

