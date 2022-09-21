Voting for Brett and Barbara

To the editor: Early voting has begun at Shopper’s Forum, and I am asking you to vote with me for Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund.
Barbara Haney has lived here for over 30 years. She is a member of the Fairbanks and North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce and the North Pole Grange. Barbara has a long history of working on both borough and state issues. On the borough level, she has fought for the borough tax cap, educational freedom, private property rights, and parent rights. She fought against the continuation of mask and vaccine mandates. At the state level, she has advocated for the PFD, worked on the veteran’s cemetery and better access to broadband. She continues to work on issues important to you.
Brett Rotermund is a 31-year resident and small business owner. He knows how business works and what it takes to balance a budget to keep a business going strong even during some of the most difficult times. He has seen the cost of fuel; heating oil and everyday supplies continue to increase. He has also felt the pressure of increased taxes, just like you, and knows that everyone has a breaking point where one must decide if they can afford to continue to live here. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and start taking back the borough.
We need to work on solutions that will bring down the cost of life. We need to make sure we have people that will protect your private property rights, support the tax cap, and work hard for you so that you never have to make the choice of whether or not you can afford to stay in the place you call home.
Please join me in voting for Barbara and Brett!