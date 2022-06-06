 Skip to main content
Voting for Alaska and Alaskans

To the editor: Congress has an extremely low approval rating because of extreme partisanship and lack of ability to work together to get things done. That’s on us. We chose who serves. I believe we need to send qualified and professional people, not grand standers and publicity seekers.

Alaskans elected Don Young 25 times because he put Alaska first. His conservative credentials were very well established, but that didn’t keep him from working across the aisle if it was in Alaska’s interest.

Nick Begich III had already filed to run against Rep. Young before he passed, as a younger, more conservative voice. That makes me nervous. What does it mean to be “more conservative” than Don Young?! “More ideologically pure?” “Less willing to compromise?” I fear that would result in less effective advocacy for our state’s needs.

Sarah Palin recently reemerged in the state (didn’t she move to Arizona?). It was undoubtedly very lucrative for her to sit in front of the TV cameras after quitting the governorship in the middle of her term. Whose interests are her priority? Ask yourself honestly, would she be the kind of representative that puts her head down and diligently advocates for Alaskans? Or would she be searching out TV cameras, stirring up drama, and seeking the headlines? We have quite a number like that in the House already.

There are a number of very serious candidates on the ballot from across the political spectrum. I encourage you to look beyond name and face recognition and seriously consider who would truly serve our interests most professionally and effectively.

Please post mark your ballot by June 11 or vote early in person in Fairbanks (see the Division of Elections website, www.elections.alaska.gov/).

Sandra Zirnheld

Fairbanks

