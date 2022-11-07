 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote your conscience

To the editor: I’m staunchly nonpartisan/independent — I vote for a person, not a party. However, it's hard to vote for most “mainstream” Republicans these days. Donald Trump has hijacked the party, and the GOP has gloriously enabled and cowered before him. His is not a whimpering, back-row voice that the party can justifiably ignore — instead, and nearly unbelievably, this once-proud party stood back and watched his become the voice!

Trump was an incompetent and dangerously divisive president, and is a conman and a liar. But, he told one telling, notable truth in the last six years. Mexico will pay for wall? No. There are good people on both sides? No. John McCain isn’t a war hero? No. Jan. 6 was a peaceful protest? No. I pledge to defend the constitution … ? No. What, then? In the final 2016 election debate, he made the stunning declaration that he’d accept the results but only if he wins.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.