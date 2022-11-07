Vote your conscience

To the editor: I’m staunchly nonpartisan/independent — I vote for a person, not a party. However, it's hard to vote for most “mainstream” Republicans these days. Donald Trump has hijacked the party, and the GOP has gloriously enabled and cowered before him. His is not a whimpering, back-row voice that the party can justifiably ignore — instead, and nearly unbelievably, this once-proud party stood back and watched his become the voice!
Trump was an incompetent and dangerously divisive president, and is a conman and a liar. But, he told one telling, notable truth in the last six years. Mexico will pay for wall? No. There are good people on both sides? No. John McCain isn’t a war hero? No. Jan. 6 was a peaceful protest? No. I pledge to defend the constitution … ? No. What, then? In the final 2016 election debate, he made the stunning declaration that he’d accept the results but only if he wins.
The peaceful transition of power, a core tenet of our democracy, was cast aside by a poorly qualified, zero-integrity candidate known for being a crass braggart. We all have our lines that we won’t let others cross, and that should have been one for every single American. Instead, we got an insufferable president and Jan. 6.
Trump admires dictators and cozied up to Putin, shockingly stating on the world stage that he believed Putin over our own intelligence professionals. Putin brutally attacked Ukraine after repeatedly denying that he would. Trump quickly referred to his “genius,” perhaps emboldening Putin? Putin racks up atrocities daily.
I just can’t believe that this is who mainstream Republicans really want as their voice. Where are the reasonable voices? Is party now more important than values and country? The Alaska Republican Party needs to get its act together and think for itself. It shouldn’t shun its two most reasonable, effective, and high-integrity members, Lisa Murkowski and Click Bishop. It should dump Trump loyalists (Dunleavy, Palin, Begich, Tshibaka, …) and vote its conscience, for the sake of our state and our nation. It’s not too late …