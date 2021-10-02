You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote to save the children

  • Comments

Vote to save the children

To the editor: In the last few weeks, I have been paying more attention to our school board, their actions and their policies.

I have attended only two meetings and it only took two meetings to become appalled, sickened and disgusted by the board. I spent 5½ hours at one meeting and listened to several testimonials regarding masking of our students. This is my reaction. Some testifiers had scientific data to back up what they said and some didn’t. For instance, Barbara Tyndal, a former teacher had a very detailed and well-documented list of health hazards known to exist when children wear masks. This information was sent to the board far ahead of the meeting for their perusal. The board “blew off” all the documentation and testimony of any individual asking to be able to choose for themselves and their children when in schools (not ban masking).

The board, obviously, had their minds made up to mask all 2-plus years and older when in schools. The vote was “for” masking by one vote. The liberals want your children, 2-plus years and older to be masked. The conservatives want you to make the choice for you and your family. That is why it is imperative to vote two conservatives to the school board: Andrew Graham and Jeff Rentzel.

Get the school board back to school board business and away from virtue-signaling and power grabbing. Please vote Tuesday to save your children.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.