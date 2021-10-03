Vote the conservative slate

To the editor: If local voters think that Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are doing a good job for Fairbanks, then by all means vote for their supporters Savannah Fletcher, Kristan Kelly and David Guttenberg for Assembly on Oct. 5.
If, however, you think Big Government is ruining our unique Alaska lifestyle, then you will want to vote for Patricia Silva, Lance Roberts and Kevin McKinley for Assembly. In these uncertain times, brought on in large part by liberal mindsets, a more conservative slate for local office is best. Jerry Cleworth and Jeff Bagwill for City Council, Jeff Rentzel and Andrew Graham for school board and Bryce Ward for borough mayor will complete the conservative turn needed in our local government. Make sure to bring at least ten of your friends and family members to vote for the conservative slate Oct. 5.