Vote smart
To the editor: Decisions we make on or before Oct. 5 will have lasting (three-year) consequences for our community, yet typically less than 20% of eligible voters participate in municipal elections.
I am concerned about candidates who appear unable to make sound leadership decisions for our schools, hospitals and community because they do not use science or expert guidance. Instead, they are swayed by a political agenda or “pseudo information” gleaned from opinion sources like YouTube.
This contrasting approach makes all the difference between protecting our hospitals and schools against Covid-19 versus Alaska leading the nation in unvaccinated cases and lacking an ICU bed when your loved one has an accident. It makes all the difference between medical-based prevention to keep schools open during a pandemic, versus heckling and harassment at our recent candidates forum just to silence dialog in favor of masking and vaccines.
If your car breaks down, you go to an expert whom you trust, who has been repairing cars for years, is knowledgeable and can advise you on how to best fix things — we don’t make up facts independently or follow novice opinion.
Erin Morotti has 20-plus years of financial background and has led the school board as treasurer through difficult financial times. She knows how to hold people accountable for their financial actions.
Chyra Sanderson is an education advocate working for students, staff and collaborates with the community.
Savannah Fletcher is an attorney who advocates for Alaska Native issues and those with low incomes. She supports education, science, and facts, while her opponent promotes QAnon theories.
Kristan Kelly is an educator, who will fight for school safety and funding. Her opponent is a self-proclaimed extremist, who denies the Holocaust and has troubling views about women.
David Guttenberg has been both a legislator and assembly member before, who has a strong track record of fighting for our schools.
Absentee voting is available until Sept. 30, seven days per week 9 a.m. to 6 .m. at Shopper’s Forum Mall. Request an email ballot till noon on Oct. 4 (just google “Fairbanks absentee ballot application” and email the PDF to the clerk). No excuses. Please get out and vote, Fairbanks!