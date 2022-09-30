Vote 'no' on borough's Prop 2

To the editor: The 2022 borough elections began Sept. 19 with early voting and end Oct. 4 at regular voting precincts. In addition to candidates for Borough Assembly and school board, there are two propositions for voters to consider. Proposition 1 is for the renewal of the tax cap, to keep a limit on government spending (and taxes). It would renew the exiting tax cap that is about to expire.
Proposition 2 is required every 10 years after the census takes place. Proposition 2 gives voters a change in the way we elect our Borough Assembly members. At present, they serve at-large and borough residents vote for each candidate. Those elected serve the entire population.
There is no direct connection between residents and specific representation on the assembly. The problem is that a representative from University West may not identify with or adequately represent those living in Two Rivers or an assembly member from North Pole might under-appreciate the concerns of the residents of Ester.
Proposition 2 asks voters if they are content with the way they are being represented: borough-wide instead of community-specific. At present, all the voters choose each assembly member and each member serves the entire borough “at large” without regard to community conditions and preferences — as sort of “one size fits all” situation. For Proposition 2, a “yes” vote would continue this arrangement. In contrast, a “no” vote would replace this “one size fits all” by recognizing nine separate community areas or districts (one for each assembly seat). Each district would vote for a representative for their own district, and that representative would be accountable to them, making the entire Borough Assembly more evenly represented. Assembly members would be more accessible and responsive to residents of their own communities, local government would be more responsive, and the residents (we the people) would be better served.
Please vote “no” on Proposition 2 to give us a more responsive and effective local government. The municipalities of Anchorage and Juneau currently elect their assembly members by districts. By voting “no” on borough proposition 2, will insure the entire borough population will be fairly representative.