Vote 'no' on borough's Prop 2

To the editor: The 2022 borough elections began Sept. 19 with early voting and end Oct. 4 at regular voting precincts. In addition to candidates for Borough Assembly and school board, there are two propositions for voters to consider. Proposition 1 is for the renewal of the tax cap, to keep a limit on government spending (and taxes). It would renew the exiting tax cap that is about to expire.

Proposition 2 is required every 10 years after the census takes place. Proposition 2 gives voters a change in the way we elect our Borough Assembly members. At present, they serve at-large and borough residents vote for each candidate. Those elected serve the entire population.

