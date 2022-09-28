Vote Kuba for Borough Assembly

To the editor: We in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have a rich opportunity in our midst. I hope you will join me in voting for Kuba Grzeda for Borough Assembly in the upcoming local election. Kuba grew up in our community, attending Fairbanks North Star Borough schools, volunteering in various capacities to help make our community better over the years, and after acquiring an economics degree he intentionally decided to return home to Fairbanks, and continue his life, work and service here.
We often hear of younger people leaving the state, and it’s extra exciting when one of our college graduates makes the clear decision to return. With a humble heart for service and desire to make Fairbanks an even more wonderful place to live, Kuba has chosen to run for Borough Assembly. Here’s an opportunity to support one of our younger leaders stepping into greater community service. Kuba, now has experienced working on complex budgets and multi-million dollar projects, is prepared to help improve the local economy for business owners, and both private sector and public sector employees.