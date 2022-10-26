Vote for Will Stapp

To the editor: I am privileged to be friends with Will Stapp. Will has a keen intellect and is very well read. Will enjoys researching new questions and issues as they arise and comes up with good and reasonable responses to the questions. He also enjoys conversation with people who may not agree with him always with a smile on his face and great respect for the friend he is talking with. Will is a friend to everyone. He will be a great advocate in Juneau for the district he will represent.
Please join me in supporting Will Stapp for the Alaska State House District 32.