To the editor: Van Lawrence was the lawyer I chose when my previous lawyer retired nearly six years ago. When I choose a doctor, lawyer or other professional, quality and skill are my top criteria. For a legislator, a deep understanding of how the law impacts small businesses is also a critical criteria. Van Lawrence meets all these. He also understands how important the PFD is to the people of Alaska — as do I, since many of my tenants use their dividend to pay their rent. I am also keen on education, since I am now working on my 4th degree at UAF — I have bachelor’s in biology and geology, an M.B.A. and am working on a Ph.D. researching the science of stopping aging. I have seen how a lack of foresight damages our educational institutions. Van Lawrence strongly believes in the long view and will help protect our institutions from shortsighted legislators. Farsightedness is also a key to legislation assuring our kids and grandkids will continue to be blessed with Alaska’s bounty for years into the future…For these reasons I urge you to vote for Van Lawrence.
Ray Collins