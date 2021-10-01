Vote for the type of community you want to live in

To the editor: This community was embarrassed last week at the League of Women Voters municipal candidates forum by an out of control audience group that brought hate, insults and conspiracy theories into non-partisan proceedings. After this ill-tempered display some candidates, in fear for their own safety, needed walked out to their cars by security.
If you stand against bullies, you will stand against Jeff Rentzel, Andrew Graham, Sally Gant, Lance Roberts, Patricia Silva, Jerry Cleworth, Kevin McKinley and Jonathan Bagwill in Oct. 5 local elections. These candidates did nothing to stand up for respect or stand down their own out of control supporters. (Graham wasn’t in attendance but this was behavior he himself has exhibited at school board meetings, a board he is trying to join.) If you’ve never voted in a municipal election before, now is the time. Vote for common sense, non-partisan, solution seeking candidates that don’t foster or accept hate.
Additionally, during this time of medical care crisis in our state, recognize the hard work Erin Morotti and Chyra Sanderson put in on the school board to help add appropriate Covid mitigation strategies, including masking, into our schools. Prior to masking, the number of students and staff out ill and/or quarantined as contacts was rising dramatically. Families, our community, our military and our hospitals were all at risk. Since the masking requirement, the number of teachers and students out of school has drastically decreased. Students, working parents and workplaces are all in much better shape for it. Join me in thanking these two board members at the polls for keeping our kids in school.
This is a call to vote, Fairbanks, and to take this list with you, so hate, fear and a disregard for science and our own medical providers doesn’t win Oct 5. Note that this is a non-partisan election and you can vote across candidates and districts. Vote Erin Morotti, Chyra Sanderson, Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg, June Rogers, Shoshana Kun and Kristan Kelly for respect, solutions and a community we want to live in, our Golden Heart City.