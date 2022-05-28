Vote for the other candidate

To the editor: Alaska sportsmen and women, if you have not already voted in the special election for a candidate to fill out Don Young’s term, please read this. In one episode of Sarah Palin’s Alaska TV program she and her father go caribou hunting. Elements of the hunt were video recorded and included in the episode. Among them were the wounding of a caribou, the revelation that it wasn’t her gun, and that she hadn’t shot much less sighted in the rifle before the hunt.
As I recall, she light-heartedly blamed her father for not sighting in the rifle properly. Back at camp, either she or her father — I can’t remember which — had difficulty hitting a paper plate at close range. If you have access to this episode, view it for yourself. As a hunter I have made my share of mistakes in the field. Assuming someone else’s rifle was, in fact, sighted in was not one of them.
I find her careless manner in this and other matters unacceptable. If you care about the outdoors, animals and the way in which sportspersons are portrayed, I would suggest you vote for some other candidate.
Ron Smith
Fairbanks