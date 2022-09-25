 Skip to main content
Vote for the best for Board of Education

To the editor: People of Fairbanks, it is time to let your voices be heard. It’s time to get out and vote in our municipal elections.

We currently have two school board seats open, and the best qualified candidates need to be selected. My full support is behind Melissa Burnett for school board seat D.

