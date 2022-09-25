Vote for the best for Board of Education

To the editor: People of Fairbanks, it is time to let your voices be heard. It’s time to get out and vote in our municipal elections.
We currently have two school board seats open, and the best qualified candidates need to be selected. My full support is behind Melissa Burnett for school board seat D.
We are facing several issues this year. We have a lack of teachers and staff, a budget shortfall, a disconnect between our community and our school board, and sub-par grades. We’ve had to close schools, we’ve gotten ride of classes and we keep losing teachers. Based on all of this, who would be the best candidate? The answer is simple. Melissa Burnett. You are probably asking why? Let me tell you why. Melissa has volunteered for many years with Hockey Club Fairbanks and has acted as team manager and financial coordinator of many hockey teams. Part of this position includes finances, as each team manager is tasked with finding and balancing funding for each season. She’s also a coordinator as she manages ordering of everything her team needs, as well as keeping schedules and getting 18 players to where they need to be each night and to each tournament. She’s also a communicator being the liaison between HCF, the coaching staff and parents.
Melissa also understands that teachers are the glue that holds our schools together. Without teachers our children suffer. She will ensure teachers are supported and not thrown by the way side. Melissa understands that these children are the future of Fairbanks and is committed to helping find the issues in the budget so that we may bring back shop class and many of the CTE programs our schools no longer provide. Our children’s futures are at stake, and Melissa Burnett will do everything to ensure their future is our districts top priority.
Vote Melissa Burnett School Board Seat D Oct. 4!