Vote for sense, science, compassion and justice

To the editor: Conservative public embarrassment Christine Robbins again invokes the right wing’s classic bogeyman, the dreaded “socialism” (Sep. 26, “Freedom dies one moderate at a time”). It is evil in her good/evil dichotomy, while the good is socialism’s opposite, “freedom.” She offers us a slate of candidates who will support her vision of freedom. But here’s what I see in those candidates:
• Suppression of racial awareness and honest education;
• Opposition to social justice;
• Denial of widely supported, settled science;
• Embrace of paranoid conspiracy theories;
• Advocacy for a deadly pandemic;
• Fear of women’s equal power;
• Distrust and hatred of the refugee, the foreigner, and the stranger;
• Advancement of white Christian supremacist ideology;
• Elevation of personal liberty over public good and community responsibility;
• Hostility to government — even disbelief in the possibility of good government; and
• An emaciated civic sense.
Of course, this paints with a broad brush, and I don’t mean to say that every candidate she endorsed embodies all these ills. But in this constellation of characteristics they largely overlap. They take us overall in the same direction: toward the dismantling and impoverishment of the public sphere; toward ignorance; toward patriarchal, violent, retributive theocracy; and toward entrenched injustice. They are a danger to public good.
Fortunately, we have other, excellent candidates to choose from, people who believe in the promise of good government to protect and enrich our community. They accept our collective responsibility and work for social justice. They embrace the equality of all people and are affronted by denials of that equality. They support sensible public health measures. They listen to and accept the conclusions of science and of informed experts.
Please help to bring sense, science, compassion, and justice to our community. Support the public good by voting for Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson for School Board; Shoshana Kun and June Rogers for City Council; and David Guttenberg, Savannah Fletcher and Kristan Kelly for Assembly.