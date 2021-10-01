You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for sense, science, compassion and justice

  • Comments

To the editor: Conservative public embarrassment Christine Robbins again invokes the right wing’s classic bogeyman, the dreaded “socialism” (Sep. 26, “Freedom dies one moderate at a time”). It is evil in her good/evil dichotomy, while the good is socialism’s opposite, “freedom.” She offers us a slate of candidates who will support her vision of freedom. But here’s what I see in those candidates:

• Suppression of racial awareness and honest education;

• Opposition to social justice;

• Denial of widely supported, settled science;

• Embrace of paranoid conspiracy theories;

• Advocacy for a deadly pandemic;

• Fear of women’s equal power;

• Distrust and hatred of the refugee, the foreigner, and the stranger;

• Advancement of white Christian supremacist ideology;

• Elevation of personal liberty over public good and community responsibility;

• Hostility to government — even disbelief in the possibility of good government; and

• An emaciated civic sense.

Of course, this paints with a broad brush, and I don’t mean to say that every candidate she endorsed embodies all these ills. But in this constellation of characteristics they largely overlap. They take us overall in the same direction: toward the dismantling and impoverishment of the public sphere; toward ignorance; toward patriarchal, violent, retributive theocracy; and toward entrenched injustice. They are a danger to public good.

Fortunately, we have other, excellent candidates to choose from, people who believe in the promise of good government to protect and enrich our community. They accept our collective responsibility and work for social justice. They embrace the equality of all people and are affronted by denials of that equality. They support sensible public health measures. They listen to and accept the conclusions of science and of informed experts.

Please help to bring sense, science, compassion, and justice to our community. Support the public good by voting for Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson for School Board; Shoshana Kun and June Rogers for City Council; and David Guttenberg, Savannah Fletcher and Kristan Kelly for Assembly.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.