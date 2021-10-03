Vote for Roberts and McKinley

To the editor: The choice is clear and simple if you want to be able to afford to live here. Lance Roberts definitely has the background and experience to navigate through the government bureaucracy. He has a proven record of not growing government. Why add more jobs to the borough payroll when our population is declining? Why increase services when we have enough parks & recreation and our school enrollment is declining? He can be trusted to keep his word because he’s done it in the past.
As my state house representative, Mr. Guttenberg consistently voted to increase government and services. And now he is promising faster internet when the borough does not have internet powers. Kevin McKinley understands that property taxes are a priority issue in this borough. He believes the borough budget should be fair and work for everybody. He can be counted on to make sure your voice is heard.
Vote for Lance Roberts and Kevin McKinley if you want to be able to afford to live here and prosper.