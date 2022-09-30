Vote for Richard Croteau

To the editor: My 39 years in the U.S. Air Force and aircraft maintenance taught me the utmost value of truth and honesty.
I worked with hundreds of people, but Richard Croteau was a man that I was honored to supervise for several years before my retirement in 2007. Richard was a key individual in our unit and always relayed accurate information so that I could make sound decisions concerning aircraft safety, while also expressing wisdom about the technical capability of his supervisees. Richard’s consistently reliable input ensured that safe, capable aircraft were available to support the Air Force mission whenever required.