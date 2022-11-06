 Skip to main content
Vote for pro-science candidates

To the editor: When I was young I had a close friend who contracted polio. This was a disaster for him and it effected him for the rest of his life. At times my parents would give my brother and me coins to put in the March of Dimes cans that were ubiquitous at that time. When the vaccine arrived we thought it was a miracle and eagerly got our shots.

Recently I watched an interview about a marine who was shot up on Iwo Jima. They kept him on shore for a time and thought they would have to amputate. Finally they transferred him to a hospital ship. He said that out there they gave him the new miracle drug. He received penicillin.

