Vote for pro-science candidates

To the editor: When I was young I had a close friend who contracted polio. This was a disaster for him and it effected him for the rest of his life. At times my parents would give my brother and me coins to put in the March of Dimes cans that were ubiquitous at that time. When the vaccine arrived we thought it was a miracle and eagerly got our shots.
Recently I watched an interview about a marine who was shot up on Iwo Jima. They kept him on shore for a time and thought they would have to amputate. Finally they transferred him to a hospital ship. He said that out there they gave him the new miracle drug. He received penicillin.
Recently I listened to Sarah Palin state that she wouldn’t let them put that “stuff” in her arm. More that a million Americans have died of Covid. We have Kelly Tshibaka who believes in faith healing and speaking in tongues. Apparently, she believes she should have the right to deprive other women of their birth control. Both are blatantly anti-science and ignorant. They are both supported by a man who was out sharing sex with a porn star while his wife was having his child.
We have other candidates. Both Lisa Murkowski and Mary Peltola are thoroughly qualified highly intelligent and morally centered.
We don’t need anti-science stale Barbie Dolls running our state.