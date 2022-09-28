Vote for my wife, Melissa Burnett

To the editor: My name is Brandon Burnett, and I encourage everyone to vote for Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D.
I am a fifth-generation Alaskan and a second-generation pipefitter in the Local 375 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Melissa stood by me for years as I went through my apprenticeship. She is the mother of three wonderful children and cares as a mother does for every child that I’ve ever seen her encounter. She loves children, and they love her back, and that’s always been my favorite part of watching her interact in our community.
Melissa is an ambitious, courageous, determined, empowered woman, and I am immensely proud of her for finally stepping up to run, as she has wanted to do for years. We had discussed it before, but this time was different. She looked at me with a bold smile and said, “I’m doing it. You can only say for so long that someone needs to step up before that someone is you.” This woman never ceases to amaze me.
Melissa wants the best for all children in the borough and will stand for the teachers and support staff who make the dream of effective public education a reality. One of our sons is a Type 1 diabetic, and she wants a nurse in every school, not just for our son, but so that all of our children can get care when needed. She’s played the flute for 20 years and will work to get band back for elementary schools. She is embedded in many parts of our local sports community and will fight to protect our school sports programs. My trade skills have fed our family since the day she met me, so she understands the value of CTE training and she wants to bring back shop class, to help train the future builders of Fairbanks. She values higher education and wants to work to remove obstacles that prevent people from attending college.
Melissa will be a great asset for our Board of Education.
Please vote for Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D on Oct.4. Thank you.