Vote for my wife, Melissa Burnett

To the editor: My name is Brandon Burnett, and I encourage everyone to vote for Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D.

I am a fifth-generation Alaskan and a second-generation pipefitter in the Local 375 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Melissa stood by me for years as I went through my apprenticeship. She is the mother of three wonderful children and cares as a mother does for every child that I’ve ever seen her encounter. She loves children, and they love her back, and that’s always been my favorite part of watching her interact in our community.

