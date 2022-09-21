Vote for Mary Peltola or Nick Begich

To the editor: Alaska has two serious public-motivated candidates for Congress and one candidate who has shown she is only motivated by self-interest.
Sarah Palin resigned (quit) the governorship when she saw the money that fame could buy her without the responsibility and work that being governor required. Ms. Palin abandoned Alaska, spending lots of time in Arizona where she owned multiple million-dollar mansions while making a not-so-reality TV series, appearances on late night talk shows and being a Masked Singer on FOX. But as time went on her stardom slipped, and she is now looking for a new stage to play on.
If elected to congress don’t expect a hard-working Alaska representative sworn to improving the lives of Alaskans. Her goal will be self-motivation, money and future fame. She will be a regular on TV creating controversy and making Alaska the butt of jokes from every comedian. Please vote for Mary Peralta or Nick Begich and make the other your second choice. Leave Sarah Palin off the ballot completely.
PS. I am also voting for Lisa, and while I don’t agree with all her political positions, I do believe she is always working for the benefit of Alaska, getting real things done and has a moral compass. Lisa follows her own conscious and is motivated by Alaska issues, not partisan politics.