 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for Mary Peltola or Nick Begich

To the editor: Alaska has two serious public-motivated candidates for Congress and one candidate who has shown she is only motivated by self-interest.

Sarah Palin resigned (quit) the governorship when she saw the money that fame could buy her without the responsibility and work that being governor required. Ms. Palin abandoned Alaska, spending lots of time in Arizona where she owned multiple million-dollar mansions while making a not-so-reality TV series, appearances on late night talk shows and being a Masked Singer on FOX. But as time went on her stardom slipped, and she is now looking for a new stage to play on.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.