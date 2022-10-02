 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for jobs on Oct. 4

To the editor: Vote for jobs on Oct. 4. Elect someone who wants to do the work to make Fairbanks a thriving place to live and raise our families.

I’m supporting Crystal Tidwell for Fairbanks City Council, and I hope that you will too. I know Crystal personally. She volunteers in our community, and I have gotten to know her work on the borough Planning Commission and on the Fairbanks Central Labor Council. She has one of the highest work ethics I have ever seen, and I know she will bring that to her service on the City Council.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.