To the editor: Vote for jobs on Oct. 4. Elect someone who wants to do the work to make Fairbanks a thriving place to live and raise our families.
I’m supporting Crystal Tidwell for Fairbanks City Council, and I hope that you will too. I know Crystal personally. She volunteers in our community, and I have gotten to know her work on the borough Planning Commission and on the Fairbanks Central Labor Council. She has one of the highest work ethics I have ever seen, and I know she will bring that to her service on the City Council.
Crystal Tidwell is one of those people who is the first to show up and the last to leave. She does her homework before meetings, and she comes up with common sense solutions to difficult issues. That so-called common sense is rare, and it’s exactly what we need more of from our elected officials.
It’s refreshing to see someone running for City Council that actually wants to do the work, not just claim the title, and that is precisely what Crystal Tidwell brings to the table. A vote for Crystal Tidwell is a vote for sensibility. She is going to support our police and fire. She will work directly on recruitment and retention of our emergency response employees for the long term, not just some quick fix for a press release. She plans to implement sustainable budgeting and leverage funds to use them as wisely as possible. I am confident that she will focus on the important and necessary services Fairbanks needs and won’t stand for fluff.
Our local elections matter, and so does your vote. When only a few hundred people use their voice to vote, your vote matters even more. It has more weight. Vote early at the Shoppers Forum or vote on Oct. 4. When you do, vote for Crystal Tidwell for Fairbanks City Council, and let’s get to work for Fairbanks.