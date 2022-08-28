Vote for David Pruhs for mayor

To the editor: David has been one of my closest friends for over 40 years. Interesting how two very diverse Fairbanksans can become such close friends.
I have closely witnessed his participation in the city of Fairbanks. Most people do not know he founded the Alaska BBQ Association and got its events certified for winners to be participants in national championships. It is now a statewide organization.
David was the instrumental force in changing utilities in Fairbanks. He knew the old owners of Fairbanks Natural Gas had to be changed out. An investment company in Minnesota that only wanted a higher return. David brought the project to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. AIDEA reviewed the company. Bought it. Expanded the infrastructure immensely and sold it to IGU under such incredible terms gas is now more affordable than oil. What was a 1,000 customer base should be at 3,000 by next summer.
We have all witnessed what he has done with the Polaris Building. More than 20 years ago this building was abandoned and became the largest pigeon coop in Alaska. David spent 6 years on the project as the Polaris Group’s founder and leader. He got it to city of Fairbanks ownership then found the $10,000,000 to knock it down. This winter, the skyline in Fairbanks changes for the better.
David was born and raised in Fairbanks. He through a flood. Worked construction on a pipeline. Owns his own business. Has been appointed to many state and local boards and commissions. He is the local candidate with strong leadership experience to be the mayor of Fairbanks.