Vote for David Pruhs for mayor

To the editor: David has been one of my closest friends for over 40 years. Interesting how two very diverse Fairbanksans can become such close friends.

I have closely witnessed his participation in the city of Fairbanks. Most people do not know he founded the Alaska BBQ Association and got its events certified for winners to be participants in national championships. It is now a statewide organization.

