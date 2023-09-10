Vote for change at the school board

To the editor: At a recent school board meeting, [board member] April Smith stated, among other things, “birth control is dehumanizing.” To have someone with this extreme view in a position of control over our teenagers’ school curriculum and its sex education is dangerous. She then succeeded in getting the supplemental reference material deleted from the new sex education curriculum.
Per the meeting’s discussion, this reference material, which would be subject to opt-out choices for parents, included definitions for LGBTQ, information on birth control, unwanted sexual advances, sexual harassment, sexual assault, relationships, sexually transmitted infections and abstinence. Now it is not available for teachers to use to answer any students’ questions. By doing this, April Smith and a few other board members switched to an anti-parental choice position when it suited their view.
Voting to delete the supplemental reference material from the curriculum were April Smith, Chyra Sanderson, Maggie Matheson Melissa Burnett and Raul Lopez (student representative). Voting to keep the supplement as part of the curriculum were Tim Doran, Erin Morotti, Brandy Harty and Col. Alvarado (Eielson Air Force Base representative).
Many reasons were given by board members for including the supplement, starting with Col. Alvarados’ support for the LGBTQ community and soldiers — “In the DOD we welcome all.”
The reason given by April Smith to delete the supplement was that she did not intend to discriminate against anyone but she had to do it out of concern that the Legislature or Borough Assembly would cut school funding if it remained. If we have assembly members, legislators or a governor who would do this to our kids rather than allow parental choice, they too should be voted out.
I would like to see the school board use common sense, objective reasoning and current scientific information when making decisions. The curriculum should be complete as designed. Parental opt-out choice should be allowed. Vote for change at the school board.
This school board meeting can be viewed online by searching for the June 6, 2023, Fairbanks Board of Education meeting.