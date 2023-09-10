 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for change at the school board

To the editor: At a recent school board meeting, [board member] April Smith stated, among other things, “birth control is dehumanizing.” To have someone with this extreme view in a position of control over our teenagers’ school curriculum and its sex education is dangerous. She then succeeded in getting the supplemental reference material deleted from the new sex education curriculum.

Per the meeting’s discussion, this reference material, which would be subject to opt-out choices for parents, included definitions for LGBTQ, information on birth control, unwanted sexual advances, sexual harassment, sexual assault, relationships, sexually transmitted infections and abstinence. Now it is not available for teachers to use to answer any students’ questions. By doing this, April Smith and a few other board members switched to an anti-parental choice position when it suited their view.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.