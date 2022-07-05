 Skip to main content
Vote for candidates who support choice

To the editor: It is a sad day for America when women’s rights are revoked by a group of six conservative members who chose to vote down Roe v. Wade, voting on their own beliefs rather than representing the majority of the population who feels that abortion should be an individual choice.

This decision is now in the hands of states. Many of the states have made abortion not only impossible to get but some women will be subject punishment under the law. Some states have eliminated incest, rape, unviable fetuses, unwanted pregnancies and whatever else they can think of to prevent a woman from being in charge of her own health and well being. The rich will always be able to meet their own needs. The poor will continue to be poor making it almost impossible to get out of the cycle of poverty.

Unwanted pregnancies become unwanted children. I could never give up my child nor would I ever want to bring a child into the world that I could not properly love and take care of. That is my personal choice. Not so as of today. That choice has been made for you and for me by people who do things in good faith — but not my good faith.

I’ve never had to make that decision. Others are not given that option in today’s world. Vote for those who support choice.

Marilyn Mount

Fairbanks

