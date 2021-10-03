Vote for candidates who follow the science

To the editor: By the time most of us are adults, we‘ve been scammed at least once. The money scheme that’s a Ponzi. The gadget that’s a piece of junk. It’s not a moral failure to be scammed; it just means we trusted the wrong people and generally it’s not a huge deal. We’re just out some money.
Now there is a major scam going on that is costing many lives. That scam says “Don’t get vaccinated,” “Don’t wear masks” and people buying into this are risking not only their own lives but the lives of their family, friends and acquaintances.
Maybe they don’t believe they’re at risk and haven’t seen the reports of healthy younger people dying of Covid-19. Maybe they don’t have children or don’t know some children are suffering and dying, or orphaned when parents die. Will their insurance pay the average $17,000 bill for a Covid hospitalization? Are they wealthy enough to support their family if long Covid prevents them from working?
How much are they willing to risk with their lives? Do they know that the unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid than those vaccinated and 11 times more likely to die? Do they really trust vaccinated talk show hosts more than their doctors?
Currently, Alaska has the nation’s worst infection. Other states with higher vaccination rates and mask mandates have lower rates of infections and deaths. Here, medical folks are overwhelmed because of the trauma of seeing so many unvaccinated people needlessly ill or dying, not to mention the disrespect and vile comments coming their way. The hospitals are full. If someone has an accident on icy roads will there be a bed available?
Now we’re having an election. Some candidates are against mask mandates because of “freedom” but Alaskans cover faces all winter for “freedom” to be outside. Others have posted conspiracy ideas or been disrespectful in meetings and promoted this dangerous scam.
Please don’t buy the scam. Vote for the candidates who’ll follow the science: Dave Guttenberg, Savanna Fletcher and Kristan Kelly, Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson.