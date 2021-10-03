Vote for a new school board

To the editor: The school board race is the most important race going on next week. Lots of people have written long explanations about the candidates and their differences. I would like to ask my neighbors to remember that the school board is political. They are elected. They have constituents, and they answer for their votes and policies at the ballot box.
If you, like me, are totally sick of school, can’t trust them, wonder how they will try to undermine you and throw your life into turmoil next, you need to look at the incumbents, Erin Morrotti and Chrya Sanderson, and say no thank you. We normal parents don’t want any more of your money wasting distractions to our students and our community. We don’t need more of the wasteful spending they both approved that left us with virtually no savings. We don’t want more closed schools, mask mandates and special interest projects. We want schools where teachers can teach the approved curriculum and get professional training that helps them improve educational outcomes. Enough with the pandering to the big union money train that funded your campaigns Erin and Chrya, enough of the special interest obsession you have.
I’m voting for Andrew Graham and Jeff Rentzel. They never took a penny from giant special groups. Moms and dads and grandparents and guardians of our kids chipped in what we had to help these guys, and a lot of us helped because we have had enough. Vote for a change.
Andrew and Jeff have my vote.